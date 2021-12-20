Cong appoints new minority department chief in MP

The Congress has appointed Sheikh Alim as chairman of the party's minority department in Madhya Pradesh.

"AICC has approved the proposal of the appointment of Advocate Sheikh Alim as Chairman, Minority Department in Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," said a party press release issued by general secretary KC Venugopal.

( With inputs from ANI )

