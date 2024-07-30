Cong gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss delay in Census, women's reservation

New Delhi, July 30 Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to suspend business and discuss the issue of delay in conducting Census 2021, which subsequently has affected the implementation of the 33 per cent quota for women.

Tagore in the notice on Tuesday said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance.. I demand urgent action on two interlinked issues: the Census and women's reservation."

He said the Census, which has been delayed since 2021, is crucial for accurate data and equitable policymaking, but recent budget cuts raise concerns about its timely execution.

"Moreover, the Women's Reservation Act, which reserves 33 per cent of seats for women, remains unimplemented, pending the Census," he said.

Raising concerns over the delay in the implementation of reservation for women, Tagore said, "This delay undermines gender equality and democratic representation. We urge the government to prioritize and expedite both the Census, including a caste-based component as called for by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and the implementation of women's reservation. The delay in one issue exacerbates delays in the other two, raising questions about the government's intent."

