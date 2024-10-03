Cong govt showcases culture of Ghazni on Dasara, says K’taka BJP chief

Bengaluru, Oct 3 Karnataka BJP came down heavily on the Congress government in the state for removing the plaques honouring the great achievers and historical figures at the world-renowned Dasara festival, and alleged that it was showcasing the 'culture of Ghazni'.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Thursday, "On the very first day of Dasara, the Congress government has showcased the culture of Ghazni Muhammad."

“The plaques should be immediately reinstalled in their original locations, and the state government must apologize to the people of the state. Chief Minister CM Siddaramaiah, especially as this incident occurred in his home district and under his watch, must take responsibility and apologize to the public for this wrongdoing,” Vijayendra demanded.

"Recently, the Congress government appointed former Mayor Ayub Khan as the President of the Mysuru Dasara Exhibition Authority. Now, on the very first day of Dasara Navaratri, the plaques honouring these great achievers who contributed immensely to our heritage, culture, and literature have been removed, showcasing the culture of Ghazni instead," Vijayendra alleged.

“The Congress government, by exhibiting the culture of Ghazni Muhammad-- who is infamous for destroying Hindu temples -- during the state's festival of Dasara, has insulted the great personalities of Karnataka and tarnished the sanctity of the festival,” he slammed.

"In the past, the Dasara exhibition, which reflected Karnataka’s cultural grandeur, used to host massive events highlighting the art and culture of the state. For the audience attending the event, plaques commemorating the contributions of prominent figures to the Kannada language, land, and tradition were installed," Vijayendra stated.

“Plaques honouring great personalities such as philosopher and chief founding proponents of Carnatic music Purandara Dasa, saint poet Kanaka Dasa, great Kannada poets D.R. Bendre, Kuvempu, Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, writers V.K. Gokak, legendary actor T.N. Balakrishna, and music legends like Vasudevacharya and Pitilu Chowdiah were placed so that visitors could remember their contributions,” he stated.

Apart from the removal of the plaques, another controversy has emerged ahead of the Mysuru Dasara Festival in Mysore. This year, a green light decoration on Sayyaji Rao Road has caught attention, with a 'Gumbaz'-like structure created from green lights at the top of the canopy.

Former BJP MP Pratap Simha has raised objections, posting on social media that he has requested officials for its removal.

During BJP's tenure also, similar 'Gumbaz'-like structures erected at bus stops sparked a heated debate and had to be removed.

