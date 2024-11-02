Cong guarantees straining state finances: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 2 Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra said on Saturday criticised the state government, saying that Congress guarantees are straining the state finances.

“Members of the ruling party themselves have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with these guarantees, often calling for a re-evaluation of the guarantee schemes. Before the 2023 Assembly elections, no one had demanded these guarantees from Congress, yet they introduced them,” Vijayendra said.

He added that anyone grounded in reality knows there’s no such thing as a “free lunch”.

“Their (Congress) guarantees are now straining the state’s finances, earning Karnataka the label of a zero-development state,” he said.

He said that not a single road has been built nor a new foundation has been laid due to the severe lack of funds, adding that Congress leaders are now publicly acknowledging the need to rethink these promises.

He underlined that the people of Karnataka will see this “Tughlaq Durbar” for what it did and will support NDA in the upcoming by-elections ensuring a clean sweep in our favour in all three constituencies.

Responding to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement on potentially reviewing the Shakthi scheme, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara clarified that there is no confusion regarding the guarantee schemes and that they are being implemented smoothly.

He noted that any discussions on the topic would have to be brought before the Cabinet, and so far, ‘no discussions about halting these schemes have taken place’.

Reaffirming the continuation of the guarantees, he mentioned that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also reiterated D.K. Shivakumar’s words.

“Shivakumar had repeatedly clarified that the guarantees would continue. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded on this matter,” he said.

Parameshwara asked how many promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been fulfilled. “He promised two crore jobs; has that been implemented? Has everyone’s income doubled as promised,” he asked.

He also clarified that Shivakumar never said they would stop the guarantees.

“Any decisions, if necessary, would not be made unilaterally by Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar. These would be discussed thoroughly in the Cabinet with a detailed review of pros and cons,” he stated.

