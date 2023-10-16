Cong has set up Shivakumar Bank of India (SBI) in K’taka to loot people: BJP MLA Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Oct 16 Taking a dig at the grand-old party, BJP MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday said that the Congress has set up a SBI branch in Karnataka for looting people.

There is a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the country. SBI stands for the Shivakumar (DyCM) Bank of India, he stated.

Speaking to reporters here, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra alleged, "It has come to light that the Congress is collecting money in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other departments through DyCM Shivakumar and sending it to other states. The ministers in the Congress government are collecting money from the contractors."

"Let DyCM Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah say anything. The government of loot has come to power in the state. There is a plan to win elections in other states by using the looted money in Karnataka," he charged.

"As the elections of five states are fast approaching, hectic activity has begun in the Congress party. The conspiracy to collect money from the state and send it to other states has come out in the open. Rs 42 crore cash was seized two days ago. Yesterday, Rs 45 crore was seized. According to sources, it is thousands of crores. The exact amount sent by Congress leaders is not known yet. The state government which promised transparent administration and a corruption-free ruling is mired in daylight robbery," Vijayendra stated.

The Congress leaders are claiming that the IT raids are politically motivated and no one is welcoming it. That means to say that they have agreed that the seized cash belonged to the Congress party, MLA Vijayendra stated. Corruption is rampant and artists performing in Dasara festival are fleeced. The officers taking cue from their political masters are indulging in corruption. The Karnataka state is used as an ATM from the elections in five states.

"We had forecast that the Congress does not want to come to power to deliver good administration. It is coming true now. The people of the country are seeing it," he maintained.

The weather department had warned about a shortage of rain and drought this year. The situation had not arisen all of a sudden. When Yediyurappa was the CM, the power was purchased from Chhattisgarh state. Everything is being politicised. There is no concern for farmers and the poor," the BJP stated."

