Cong-NC alliance aims to scrap reservation for SCs, STs in J&K: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Lucknow, Aug 25 Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday attacked the Congress, claiming that the latter joined hands with National Conference (NC) to scrap the reservation for SCs, STs, Gujjars, Paharis and OBCs in J&K to disempower these marginalised communities.

"The Congress has joined hands with the National Conference to further its agenda, which is reflected in the NC’s pro-Pakistan, pro-separatist, anti-J&K people and anti-national manifesto, to repeal the reservation guaranteed to the SC, ST, Gujjars, Paharis and OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 as per Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution," he said.

"The people of J&K were deprived of reservations for more than 60 years. It was very unfortunate that due to the anti-reservation policies of the Congress, the Dalit and deprived communities did not get the change of reservation for decades in J&K," Rajbhar asserted.

"Congress thinks that they will implement Article 370 in J&K again, and it reveals the intention of Congress to deprive SCs and STs of quota benefits," he added.

"We have seen how the reservations to SCs and STs have been reduced in Congress-ruled Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and also in West Bengal," Rajbhar stated.

He further said, "Congress did not allow reservation to SCs and STs in Jamia Millia Islamia, and Aligarh Muslim University.

He said that the NDA would not allow this dubious design of the National Conference and the Congress to disempower these communities in employment, education, and politics. The BJP will protect the reservation to SCs, STs, Gujjars, Paharis, and OBCs in J&K."

Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest regional party National Conference (NC) on Monday released its manifesto, promising to strive for a plethora of issues including restoration of autonomy, Article 370, and statehood for the union territory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor