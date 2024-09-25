Cong stands with farmers, black farm laws will never return: Tiwari on Kangana's remark

New Delhi, Sep 25 Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over Himachal Pradesh MP and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut's recent remark on implementation of the farms laws and said that the Congress and the INDIA bloc was with the farmers and the “black laws will never return.”

The controversial remarks by the actress-turned-politician Kangana on the three repealed farm laws and the farmers’ protest of 2020-21 have stirred up a political debate again, putting the BJP on the back foot.

On Tuesday in an interview to the media, Kangana remarked, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it."

She urged the farmers to demand that the Union government reinstate the three farm laws.

On Wednesday, after facing flak from the BJP as well as other political parties, Kangana withdrew her statement, adding that she stands with the party and regrets whatever she had said.

On Wednesday, Tiwari told IANS, "We will ensure that the three repealed farm laws will never be brought back, no matter how hard the BJP will try. Do you want the farmers’ capital and crops to be handled by capitalists? The Congress was with the farmers and will be there for them always."

He also asserted that Kangana was speaking the language of the BJP and said, "Let's first understand who Kangana Ranaut is. The BJP was happy as they had given her the Padma Shri Award under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Kangana is now coming out with a film 'Emergency' on late PM Indira Gandhi. I want to ask who is financing this movie. Also, Kangana was taken back to Mandi from Mumbai to contest elections from Himachal Pradesh and she won as well from there. Kangana is very new in politics. So, she is speaking what's in the mind of the BJP."

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday during a press conference demanded that the BJP expel the Mandi MP if they also think that she has hurt the farmers and people with her remark.

He also demanded PM Modi's apology and address to the people on the issue.

