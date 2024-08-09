Cong to raise Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, Sports Minister’s statement in LS

New Delhi, Aug 9 Congress will raise Vinesh Phogat's disqualification and Sports Minister’s statement issue in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave a notice to move a motion for the adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," the notice read.

The Congress leader highlighted the statement of the Union Sports Minister, saying that it was insensitive and sought its withdrawal.

"The recent disqualification of Ms. Vinesh Phogat due to a minor weight discrepancy has devastated not only her Olympic dreams but also every Indian. It is disheartening to see the Sports Minister. Mr. MansukhMandaviya, use the Rs. 70.45575 lakhs spent on her as a deflection. This amount is not an asset of the BJP; Ms. Phogat is a national asset. We condemn the Minister's insensitive statement and urge the government to address this issue with the seriousness it deserves."

Tagore further said in the notice, "Our athletes deserve genuine support, not mere financial figures. We call for the withdrawal of ministers' statement and a more respectful approach to our sportspeople's challenges."

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed uproarious scenes on the issue of Vinesh's disqualification. The opposition members have demanded a discussion in Parliament and even staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha when their demand was rejected.

The opposition has expressed dissatisfaction with the Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s statement on Vinesh Phogat. Some Opposition leaders criticised the Union Minister for focusing on the financial assistance provided to the wrestler for her Olympic preparations.

Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday for being 100 grams overweight, mere hours before her scheduled match against the US wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the 50-kg freestyle gold medal match.

