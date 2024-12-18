Congress Accuses Amit Shah of Showing Hatred Toward Ambedkar, Demands Apology (Watch Video)

The Congress party accused Home Minister Amit Shah of expressing deep animosity toward Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in his remarks during a Rajya Sabha debate on the Constitution. The party claimed that BJP and RSS leaders harbor "a lot of hatred" for Ambedkar and called for an apology from Shah. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi stated that those who follow the Manusmriti would naturally be at odds with Ambedkar. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet of Shah's speech on X (formerly Twitter).

गृहमंत्री जी शायद अनभिज्ञ हैं कि कुछ लोगों के लिए अंबेडकर ही भगवान है। इस देश की आधी आबादी के लिए तो निश्चित रूप से भगवान से कम नहीं है। जहां वर्तमान सरकार 21 वीं सदी में भी महिलाओ की भागीदारी पर अटकी है, डॉ अंबेडकर ने 1950 में देव दूत बनकर देश की आधी आबादी के लिए हिंदू कोड बिल… https://t.co/gGkBMtWJj6 — Dr.Chayanika Uniyal (@dr_chayanika) December 17, 2024

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

मनुस्मृति को मानने वालों को अंबेडकर जी से तकलीफ़ बेशक होगी ही। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the BJP's position on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, stating that the party is pleased the Congress mentions Ambedkar but should also clarify its true feelings toward him. Shah reminded the Congress of Ambedkar’s resignation from the first Cabinet, citing his disagreement with the Congress-led government’s policies, including Article 370. In response, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Shah of insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar, asserting that the Home Minister's comments reaffirm the BJP-RSS's opposition to the tricolour and their forefathers' opposition to the Ashok Chakra. Kharge further claimed that the Sangh Parivar has long sought to implement the Manusmriti instead of India's Constitution.



