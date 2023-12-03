Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, BJP inching closer

Early trends in Chhattisgarh have indicated a comfortable lead for the Congress in the state with the ruling party ahead in 47 seats against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 39 as of 10am.Chhattisgarh voted on November 7 and 17, recording a turnout of 76.31% across the two phases. Exit polls for the current election, meanwhile, have projected that the grand old party will get another term, though with a reduced tally as compared to the previous 2018 polls. The results, however, may or may not be line with the projections made by exit polls.

With the Congress poised to retain power in Chhattisgarh as the party surged ahead, as per early trends, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said: “Today is the day of mandate. Salute to Janata Janardan. Best wishes to all the candidates.” Almost all the polls predicted a clear edge for the Congress, although not a sweep. While ABP News-C Voter predicted 36-48 seats for the BJP and 41-53 for the Congress, India Today-Axis My India forecast 36-46 seats for the BJP and 40-50 seats for the Congress. According to Jan Ki Baat, the BJP would get 34-45 and the Congress would get 42-53. Chanakya gave the Congress clear majority 57 seats (plus-minus 8) and said the BJP would get 33 seats (plus-minus 8 seats).