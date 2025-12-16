Congress announces nationwide protests against 'assault' on MGNREGA: K.C. Venugopal

New Delhi, Dec 16 The Congress, on Tuesday, announced a series of nationwide protests against what it termed the Union government's attempt to "kill" the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), warning that the move amounted to a direct attack on the livelihood security of millions of rural families.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) and Alappuzha MP, K.C. Venugopal, said the party would hold protests on Wednesday at the district headquarters across the country to oppose what he described as an "anti-people" approach towards the flagship rural employment scheme.

He alleged that the Union government's policies were systematically undermining MGNREGA, a law enacted to guarantee the right to work and uphold the dignity of labour.

Taking the protests forward, Venugopal said the Congress would also organise programmes across mandals and villages on December 28, the Congress Foundation Day.

As part of these programmes, Congress workers will hold portraits of Mahatma Gandhi to underline what the party views as an ideological and moral assault on Gandhiji's legacy.

"MGNREGA is not an ordinary piece of legislation. It is a historic law that has provided livelihood security to crores of rural families and strengthened the economic backbone of villages across India," Venugopal added.

He stressed that the scheme had played a crucial role in protecting the poorest sections during times of distress, ensuring income support and preserving the dignity of labour.

The senior Congress leader asserted that the party's opposition was not limited to a specific Bill or policy decision, but was rooted in the defence of a "hard-won right" earned through years of struggle.

"This fight is about standing with millions whose survival, dignity and hope depend on MGNREGA," Venugopal said.

He accused the Union government of diluting the intent of the legislation through inadequate funding and policy measures, saying that such actions weaken rural employment guarantees at a time of rising economic uncertainty.

Reiterating the Congress's commitment to the poor, Venugopal said the party would continue to lead the movement in the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi, positioning the protests as both a political and moral battle to defend India's most vulnerable sections and protect the legacy of inclusive development.

