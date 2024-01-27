Congress Appoints Former CM Bhupesh Baghel As Senior Observer To Coordinate Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Congress party announced on Saturday the appointment of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as its senior observer to coordinate the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and other party activities in Bihar. This development coincides with heightened power dynamics in Bihar, particularly amidst indications of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential realignment with the BJP-led NDA.

In a statement issued by the party's general secretary organization, K C Venugopal, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Baghel to spearhead coordination efforts for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and related initiatives in Bihar.

The ongoing yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is currently on a brief hiatus from January 26 to 27, resuming from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri thereafter. Scheduled to enter Bihar on January 29, the yatra is slated to return to West Bengal via Malda on January 31, as part of its journey spanning over 6,700 kilometers from Manipur to Mumbai.