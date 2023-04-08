Congress appoints HP Sudham Das as co-chairman of campaign committee in Karnataka

Published: April 8, 2023

New Delhi [India], April 8 : Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress party on Saturday appointed HP Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of H.P. Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, the party said in a press statement.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of H.P. Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, for ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, with immediate effect," a press note, with the signature of senior party leader KC Venugopal, said.

Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

