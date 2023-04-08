Congress appoints HP Sudham Das as co-chairman of campaign committee in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], April 8 : Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress party on Saturday appointed HP Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of H.P. Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, the party said in a press statement.

Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

