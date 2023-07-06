Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as incharge of NSUI

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Congress on Thursday appointed Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar as the incharge of the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-charge of National Students Union of India (NSUI), with immediate effect," the release read.

Earlier in 2021, Kanhaiya Kumar, former JNU Student Union President joined the Congress from the Communist Party of India.

After joining the party he said that I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasising on 'democratic'...Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress.

