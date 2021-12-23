Congress appoints three new AICC secretaries

By ANI | Published: December 23, 2021 11:37 PM2021-12-23T23:37:53+5:302021-12-23T23:45:02+5:30

Congress has appointed appointed party functionaries Szarita Laitphang, Ranajit Mukherjee and Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu as new AICC secretaries.

Szarita Laitphang and Ranajit Mukherjee have been attached with Ajoy Kumar, who is party incharge of Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu has been attached to Rajeev Shukla, who is party incharge of Himachal Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

