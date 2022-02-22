Congress behind Bajrang Dal worker Harsha's killing, alleges BJP MLA Renukacharya

A day after Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was alleged murdered, BJP MLA MP Renukacharya alleged that the Congress party is responsible for the murder and urged the government to hand over the case to NIA.

Renukacharya said, "I am clearly stating that the Congress party is responsible for the murder of Harsha. DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad and other Congress leaders his murder. I urge the home minister to transfer the case to the NIA. I will give compensation of Rs 5 lakh to family members."

He further said, "Those who are involved in the murder should be killed. Earlier also there were attempts to murder him. The police failed to give security to Harsha. I am against the Muslim community but SDPI and PFI should be banned."

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm last night in Shivamogga. The security was tightened in the city following the incident.

Three people were detained from Bengaluru over the killing of the Bajrang Dal member which triggered violent protests across Shivamogga.

( With inputs from ANI )

