'Congress Can Put Our Faith And Culture At Stake For A Few Votes': PM Narendra Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video)

Ahead of the second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir on September 25, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Katra. Meanwhile, Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi and called him a virus. "You all have heard what the Congress party virus has said abroad. They say that our gods and goddesses are not 'gods'... Hinduism has a tradition of worshiping gods in every village."

"We are a people who believe that there is a God, and these Congress people say, there is no God. Isn't this an insult to our Gods? Congress can compromise our faith and our culture anytime for a few votes." Referring to Rahul Gandhi's statement in America, Modi targeted the Congress. The Prime Minister said, "Congress people do not accidentally say such things, but this is a deliberate move by them."

"This is Naxalite ideology and it is an ideology imported from other countries. Congress, PDP and National Conference dynasties have inflicted wounds and wounds on this region for years. You have to put an end to the politics of such people. You have to choose the lotus button for that. It is BJP that is in your interest. prefer."

#WATCH | J&K| Addressing a public rally in Katra, PM Narendra Modi says, "Congress can put our faith and culture at stake for a few votes anytime. Congress heir went abroad and said that our 'devi-devta' are not gods... It is an insult to our faith. Congress should be punished… pic.twitter.com/N8IATqjTwe — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

Prime Minister Modi also said that "BJP has ended the discrimination against you that has been going on for many decades. The Congress leader has made this attack deliberately. This is their old policy of selling goods of hatred by calling it a shop of love. They see nothing but vote banks. They are the originators of corruption in India." is