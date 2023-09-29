Congress councillor in KMC joins Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, Sep 29 The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Friday roped in heavyweight Congress councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation Wasim Ansari.

Ansari was welcomed into the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by the ruling party MLA Abdul Khalek Molla, who handed over the party flag to the turncoat councillor.

Ansari was one of the two Congress councillors who got elected in the KMC polls in 2022, the other being Santosh Pathak.

Following Ansari’s shift to the TMC, the Congress’ representation in the KMC is now limited to one, whereas the TMC’s strength there has increased to 136.

“It was impossible to work for the people by being in the Congress. So I have joined Trinamool Congress to be part of the massive development activities under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee,” Ansari said after joining the party.

The Congress leadership has claimed that this development is yet another example of how the ruling party is shrinking the Opposition’s space in West Bengal through unfair means by poaching people.

The Congress leadership has also claimed that this development is a reflection of the TMC’s duplicity. While on one hand they want the support of the Congress at the national level, on the other hand they go all out to weaken the grand old party in West Bengal.

However, the TMC leadership has said that if any Opposition leader joins the ruling party to be part of development activities then the Trinamool cannot be blamed for that.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor