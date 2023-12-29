Congress criticises BJP for politicising Ram Temple ceremony

In the midst of internal uncertainty regarding the party's stance on the invitation extended to its top leaders for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Congress criticized the BJP on Friday. The party accused the saffron party of transforming the religious event into a political program.

AICC General Secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal said that senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have been invited to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, and added that they would decide at an “appropriate time” whether to attend it.

Talking to reporters, Venugopal said the senior leaders have received a personal invitation for the January 22 function. They will take a stand on their own. It’s not a matter in which we have to express our opinion in public. They will take a stand when the time comes, Venugopal said.

He noted that the Congress party has a clear-cut stand on such matters, and it functions accordingly. We will express our stand after discussing in our party forums and take a decision, he added.

Venugopal criticised the BJP government, questioning whether it was right to turn such an event into a function of a party or a government.

His reaction came amid increasing uncertainty within the Congress regarding the political stance on the invitation for its national leadership to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.