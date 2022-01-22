Congress declares 40 candidates for Manipur polls

Congress on Saturday released a list of 40 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to contest from Thoubal.

The elections are due to be held this year in the state. Manipur has 60 assembly seats and BJP is in power in the state.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government and is led N Biren Singh.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

Voting in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor