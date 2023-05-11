Congress demands imposition of President's rule in Manipur

New Delhi [India], May 11 : The Congress on Thursday demanded imposition of President's rule in the violence-hit Mpur "to restore the faith and confidence" of people there.

The party alleged the state had been pushed "into anarchy because of the failure" of the state as well as the central governments.

Addressing a press conference here today, Bhakta Charan Das, AICC in-charge of Mpur, Mizoram and Bihar said the "situation is quite grave in the hill state".

He alleged that the "flow of information was completely blocked" in Mpur and the outside world had no idea of what is happening in the state.

"There is an atmosphere of fear in the state," he said.

Das alleged that the law and order situation in the state deteriorated because the BJP government "betrayed and reneged on the promises it had made to the people before the elections".

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of silence on the situation in the state and said Home Minister Amit Shah had not visited Mpur.

The Congress leader also asked what measures has the Union government taken to restore peace and save the lives and properties of the people in Mpur.

The party demanded immediate relief measures, treatment of the injured, evacuation of those displaced from the camps, and creation of safe spaces for communities to go back to their neighbourhoods and homes.

Das also demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for family members of the deceased, at least Rs 5 lakh for damaged homes and long-term rehabilitation measures to restore the livelihoods of those displaced.

He said no democratic process was initiated either by the Union or the state government to fulfil the demands of the people of the state and that the state government took undemocratic actions.

Das said never in the history of Mpur has such conflict happened between communities with more than 40,000 people affected.

"More than 70 people have been declared dead. Around 20,000 people have been displaced from their homes and are living in camps. At least 1700 homes have been damaged. More than 200 churches and even temples have been burnt, giving a new communal twist to tension between communities", he said.

He said several districts including Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, and Kangpokpi have been impacted by violence.

Das said the BJP government "failed to prevent" mobs from looting arms from police facilities and alleged that of 1,041 weapons looted, 757 weapons, or nearly 75 per cent, have not yet been recovered.

