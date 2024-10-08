Congress did Haryana Exit Poll scam: Assam minister mocks Oppn

Guwahati, Oct 8 Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday launched a sharp attack against Congress over its Exit Polls remarks.

Taking to X, the minister wrote, “Remember?? How Congis were saying that the Lok Sabha Exit poll was a scam to shore up the stock markets. After Hindenburg looks like now @INCIndia did a Haryana Exit Poll scam to depress the stock markets.”

He has also attacked Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for the latter’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no longer a factor in the polls anymore.

Hazarika posted, “Don’t underestimate the power of Adarniya @narendramodi.”

Gogoi earlier wrote, “Posting this here. PM Modi is no longer a factor in state elections in India. Law of diminishing returns is plain to see for everyone.”

Notably, the BJP surprised everyone by winning 48 seats and securing a third straight term in the Haryana Assembly elections.

According to pollsters, this achievement is due to a number of important tactics. First, important OBC support was obtained by consolidating non-Jat votes, especially by confirming Nayab Singh Saini as Chief Minister early.

Second, in order to fight anti-incumbency, the party replaced 60 candidates with new ones, which was a stark contrast to Congress' strategy.

Third, development and Direct Benefit Transfers were the focus of intensive campaigning. Furthermore, anti-BJP votes were diminished by a dispersed opposition.

Lastly, the BJP won the polls due to its strong election apparatus, which performed better than the Congress.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the BJP’s third consecutive win in the Haryana Assembly polls the “victory of politics of development and good governance.”

PM Modi posted on X, “I assure the people here that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfil their aspirations.”

“My heartiest congratulations to all my party workers who have worked tirelessly and with full dedication for this great victory! You have not only served the people of the state to the fullest but have also taken our agenda of development to them. This is the result of which BJP has got this historic victory in Haryana,” he added.

