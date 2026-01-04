Congress expresses ‘grave concern’ over US action in Venezuela

New Delhi, Jan 4 The Congress on Sunday expressed “grave concern” over the US action in Venezuela and the "capturing" of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, calling the entire operation a violation of international law.

Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, Congress, in a post on X, said, “The INC expresses very grave concern on US actions relating to Venezuela in the past 24 hours. Settled principles of international law cannot be violated unilaterally.”

The Congress reaction to the international development coincided with a protest by Left parties on Sunday at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The CPI(M) leadership condemned the US for what they described as an "imperialist military aggression" against Venezuela, calling for worldwide condemnation and urging the Centre to take a clear and firm stand against the action.

The protestors alleged that the US attacked Venezuela to "capture" the oil sources in the South American nation.

This came after US President Donald Trump announced that American forces carried out a large-scale attack on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and "captured" President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. He has also said that the US will run the South American nation during the transition period.

Meanwhile, Maduro arrived in New York City late Saturday (local time) to face US criminal charges after federal prosecutors unsealed a sweeping indictment accusing him of leading a long-running narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

India on Sunday termed the recent developments in Venezuela "a matter of concern" and urged all concerned parties to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and is providing all possible assistance.

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," it further read.

"The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance," it added.

MEA's statement comes after US Delta forces attacked an army base in Venezuela on Saturday, capping months of military buildup, and captured President Nicolas Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores.

