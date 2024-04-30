Congress fields Bhushan Patil against BJP's Piyush Goyal in Mumbai North LS seat

Mumbai, April 30 The Congress on Tuesday fielded senior party leader Bhushan Patil as its candidate from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

Patil will lock horns with BJP candidate and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in this BJP bastion.

Having served in various capacities, including as Mumbai Congress treasurer, Patil has been active in the fields of social work, sports, academics, arts, and culture.

With this, the Congress has announced nominees for both the seats it is contesting in the country's commercial capital -- Mumbai North and Mumbai North Central. In both seats, the Congress nominees are pitted against BJP candidates, Piyush Goyal and advocate Ujjwal Nikam, respectively.

Patil's announcement also rules out the possibility of the Maha Vikas Aghadi fielding a Muslim candidate in any of the 48 LS seats in the state, a demand that was voiced in the past few days.

