Congress fields ex-MLAs for Dhule, Jalna LS seats in Maharashtra

Mumbai, April 10 The Congress on Wednesday announced the names of its candidates for the Dhule and Jalna Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharasthra.

While Shobha D. Bachhav will contest the Dhule seat, Kalyan V. Kale will fight for the Jalna LS constituency. Both are described as seasoned politicians by the party leaders in these two erstwhile Congress bastions.

Kale is a former legislator who was elected in 2009 from the Phulambri Assembly seat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, he was trounced by the BJP's ex-Speaker Haribhau Bagade both in 2014 and 2019.

Bachhav is a former MLA from Nashik who was elected in 2004. She also served as a state minister besides being the ex-Mayor of Nashik.

As per the seat-sharing agreement among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies finalised on April 9, the Congress will contest 17 LS seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) will fight for 10 constituencies, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 21 seats in Maharashtra.

