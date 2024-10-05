Congress Government Is Trying To Divert Public Attention From The Muda Scam: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has given trouble to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Muda land allotment scam, has now submitted important documents to the Enforcement Directorate. Talking to the media, he said that money is illegal in the Muda case.

“I informed the ED officials about the alleged illegal transaction, he added. Krishna said that he has also given strong evidence. “Settlement deed using bribe money worth crores of rupees. I have also brought this to the notice of ED officials. District In-charge Minister H.C.Mahadevappa, his brother's son Naveen Bose named after the settlement, he said.

Krishna said, “I visited the Enforcement Directorate office and gave 500 pages of documents. As most of the documents are in Kannada, the officials asked and got the information and wrote it down.” In the case of Muda, the Enforcement Directorate has registered as ECIR. We have registered an ECIR for the purpose of investigation. Officials took explanations and statement from him for about six hours. Officials have assured that in the end justice will be done as per your expectations. He said that this gave him satisfaction.

14 plots acquired by Parvati; wife of CM took place today. The Panchanama was done in the presence of the concerned officials and judges. In the first phase, the Lokayukta police obtained the documents from the Muda. Further documentation is to be obtained. After that, notice can be given to the accused and inquiry can be conducted, he said. Their intention is to punish those who have illegally settled in Muda since 2015 on the pretext of unscientific notification and to cooperate with various officials. Some officials and people's representatives have illegally allotted plots and got them in the names of their family members. Siddaramaiah's case is just an example, he said. The strongest evidence in the case is the return of 14 plots.

To distract from Muda scandal - The Congress government is trying to divert public attention from the Muda scam. Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that Damodar Savarkar was targeted. He said that the Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao had said that Savarkar ate meat and was not against cow slaughter.

Shamefully targeting Veer Savarkar, a patriot who sacrificed his life for freedom - just to divert public attention. This desperate tactic to mislead the public about their corruption in Muda scam is unacceptable. He said that the BJP will fight till the corrupt leaders of the Congress are held accountable.