Congress high command holds meeting with Bengal leaders

Kolkata, July 29 Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Monday held a meeting with the party leaders from West Bengal and discussed several issues, including the 'relationship' of the party with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

The meeting was attended by senior state Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Pradip Bhattacharya, among others.

“I have updated the party leadership about the prevailing situation in West Bengal," Chowdhury said.

When asked who would be the next Bengal Congress President, the former state party chief said it is the task of the central leadership to take a call on this.

Coming out of the meeting, Bhattacharya said, “The biggest question is how to come out of the (present) crisis. I feel people still have faith in Congress. We need to present ourselves as a reliable force in the state."

When asked about the party’s probable strategy with regard to the Trinamool Congress, Bhattacharya said, “No one could say how the situation will pan out in near future. We will have to wait. But what is important is that the Congress leadership will have to start reaching out to people. There is no other alternative."

