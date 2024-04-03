Congress, INLD yet to announce candidates for Gurugram LS seat

Gurugram, April 3 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already fielded Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh from the Gurugram seat, while the opposition parties Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are yet to finalise their candidates.

The Gurugram seat comprises nine Assembly segments including Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana.

The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The BJP, the Congress and the INLD are the main parties in the constituency.

BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh represented the constituency three times in a row in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

“The Congress should not delay in announcing the party candidate for the Gurugram seat, which is set to be a direct contest,” said an expert.

The Congress and INLD have a good presence in the segment and the potential to influence the outcome of the election," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress sources said suggestions are undergoing within the central party leadership, which held a meeting in Delhi recently to finalise their candidates.

Sources said that the party leadership discussed the weaknesses and strengths of all the candidates in the meeting.

Likewise, the INLD seems to be taking a longer time to finalise its nominee.

As per data from the Election Commission, there are 25,21,332 voters in the Gurugram constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rao Inderjit Singh won the seat with a margin of 3,86,256 votes.

He polled 8,81,546 votes and defeated Congress candidate Captain Ajay Singh who got 4,95,290 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Chaudhary Rais Ahmad stood third with 26,756 votes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor