Congress, JMM in race for corruption and loot in Jharkhand: PM Modi

Ranchi, May 3 Launching yet another blistering attack against the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress and the JMM of "openly looting" Jharkhand's massive resources.

"There's a race between the Congress and the JMM in Jharkhand - a race for corruption and looting. Recently, Rs 300 crore was recovered from the hideout of a Congress MP here. Whose money was it? It's the money of the poor, labourers, farmers, Dalits, and tribals of Jharkhand's villages. Is this not a loot of your money," PM Modi asked while addressing a public event in Singhbhum.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the people of Jharkhand are echoing 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' (Modi government, once again) because they are now fully aware of the "vile intentions" of the other parties.

"With what face do the Congress and JMM leaders come to you? They are so shameless that even after getting caught in scams and corruption, they don't care. Why do you think they are so eager to form the government? Do you think it's for your good? They want to form a government in Delhi because they want to unleash unrestrained loot in the country. Before 2014, they did nothing but loot the country," he said.

"The Congress, JMM, and their allies prioritise their vote bank over everything else. They provide shelter to infiltrators in Jharkhand, leading to the occupation of tribal land. Consequently, the number of tribals, especially in areas like Santhal Pargana, is decreasing," the PM added.

During his speech, PM Modi stated that the BJP has a "special bond" with Jharkhand as it was the government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which had created the state.

"Only the BJP understands the state and its people. We initiated the creation of Jharkhand under Atal Ji's leadership, while Congress opposed it. Congress also stalled development and exploited resources," he said.

PM Modi also said that it is the BJP government that has given a "new identity" to Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary by celebrating it as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, as he recalled inaugurating the museum at Bhagwan Birsa Munda's sacrifice site in Ranchi.

"Congress opposes respect for tribal history and the progress of the tribal society. They opposed making Draupadi Murmu Ji, a tribal woman, the President of India, unable to accept that tribal women can hold the highest post in the country," the Prime Minister said while asserting that the BJP government has always prioritised tribal development.

