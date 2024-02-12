Congress Joins Entire Nation in Relief: Jairam Ramesh on Qatar Releasing Ex-Navy Personnel

In a significant development, the Congress party expressed immense relief and joy as Qatar granted the release of eight former Indian naval personnel, who had been sentenced to death nearly three and a half months ago. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that seven of them have already returned to India, appreciating the decision made by Qatar's Amir for facilitating their release.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, The Indian National Congress joins the entire nation in its relief and happiness that the eight former Indian Navy personnel earlier sentenced to death by a court in Qatar have been released and are back home. It sends its greetings and good wishes to them and their families, he said.

The Navy veterans had received death sentences from Qatar's Court of First Instance on October 26 last year on charges of suspected espionage. However, on December 28, the Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted their sentences to jail terms of varying durations. The individuals, employed by the private company Al Dahra, were detained in August 2022, with neither the specific charges nor details being disclosed by Qatari authorities or Indian officials.