Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asks for chance to speak in floor of House on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker and requested to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the House. Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury is getting badly trolled for his statements against the President of India Draupadi Murmu. In a viral video, it can be seen that the Congress leader referred to Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, and other women BJP MPs Thursday also slammed the Congress leader for his statements and demand an apology for the President of India.

"The Congressman knew that to address the President of India this way not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy that she represents. He (Adhir Chowdhury) knew that to demean the president in such a fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country," Smriti Irani said.

Adhir Chowdhury made these comments during Congress's protests when the ED was questioning Sonia Gandhi. Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to the Rashtrapati. India's rashtrapati, no no rashtrapatni, is for all."