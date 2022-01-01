Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda tests positive for COVID-19

Published: January 1, 2022

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

He is currently in isolation at his residence and requested people who have come in contact with him to get tested.

"On seeing the initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got the RT-PCR test done, the report of which has come positive. As per the advice of doctors I am currently isolated at my residence. The people who came in contact with me in the last few days are requested to kindly get the test done," said Hooda in a tweet.

