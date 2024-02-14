Congress Leader Dubbed ‘Surpanakha’ by PM Modi Poised for Rajya Sabha Return

The Congress party has unveiled its official roster for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav nominated to represent Telangana. Chowdhury, a seasoned Congress leader known for her fiery rhetoric, gained widespread attention after an incident involving Prime Minister Modi's remarks in Parliament in 2018. During a discussion on the Aadhaar scheme, PM Modi referenced its inception in 1998, prompting Chowdhury's laughter. Although Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu urged her to maintain decorum, Modi light-heartedly remarked on the joy her laughter brought to the chamber, drawing parallels to the Ramayana serial.

This classless megalonaniac referred to me as Surpanakha on the floor of the house.



I will file a defamation case against him. Let's see how fast courts will act now.. pic.twitter.com/6T0hLdS4YW — Renuka Chowdhury (@RenukaCCongress) March 23, 2023

The incident took a controversial turn when Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a clip of Chowdhury's laughter, eliciting criticism from her and threats of a privilege motion. Further controversy ensued when BJP's social media head, Amit Malviya, tweeted a clip of Surpanakha laughing from the Ramayana serial, invoking parallels with Chowdhury's laughter. In response, the Congress swiftly condemned Modi's remarks as sexist and distasteful, with leaders like Anand Sharma and Sushmita Dev calling out the Prime Minister for crossing the boundaries of political discourse. Despite the controversy, Chowdhury remains a prominent figure within the Congress ranks, known for her outspokenness and popularity among party supporters. Her nomination for the Rajya Sabha reaffirms her significance within the party's hierarchy and her anticipated return to the upper house of Parliament.

The Election Commission on Monday said that the biennial Rajya Sabha polls will be held on February 27 for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and BJP president J P Nadda will end in April. The vacancies also include seats held by nine Union ministers including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The nomination process will begin on February 8 with the issuance of the notification. February 15 will be the last date for filing nominations while February 20 is the last date to withdraw candidature. As per the established practice, while voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, the counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards. While 50 members retire on April 2, six do so on April 3, the EC said.