Congress leaders deserve to be 'hanged' many times for injustice to Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad, Jan 4 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) said on Sunday that the Congress leaders would have to be hanged for betraying Telangana over the river water sharing issue, adding that that the current state government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has failed over governance in the state.

He also added: "If executions are to be carried out, I don't know how many times Congress leaders would have to be hanged."

He was reacting to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remark that the former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and former State Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao deserved to be hanged for injustice to the state in river water sharing.

The BRS leader hit out at Revanth Reddy for using abusive words for him and Harish Rao while speaking in the State Assembly on Saturday night.

"Revanth can abuse in one language, if I want I can abuse him back in three languages but I will not do that. He is hiding his fears of incapability and insecurity that is why he has abused us in the State Assembly," KTR said.

"Is this not unparliamentary, the Assembly Speaker did not intervene but was a mute spectator," the BRS leader added.

On the Chief Minister's remarks that KCR and Harish Rao deserved to be hanged, the BRS leader said if any leader was to be hanged, it is Rahul Gandhi.

"He should be hanged at Ashok Nagar for breaking his promise of providing two lakh jobs. He should be hanged in Warangal for breaking his promise of waiving farmers' loans. For breaking the promise of 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes, Rahul Gandhi, and Revanth Reddy should be hanged in Kamareddy," he added.

He alleged that the Congress-led state government has proved to be an utter failure in all sectors.

He remarked that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is the head of this "utterly corrupt" government.

"This Chief Minister doesn't even know what a basin is, let alone the concept of a river basin. Revanth (referring to the Chief Minister) doesn't know the difference between IIT and IIIT. He doesn't know the difference between Bachawat and Brijesh Kumar Tribunal. Revanth knows nothing except looting and hoarding," KTR said.

The former Minister accused the Congress of doing injustice to Telangana in water resources for decades.

He said the Congress must take complete responsibility for the betrayal that has been done to Telangana.

KTR added that injustice was done to Telangana during the 65-year rule of Congress and 17-year rule of Revanth Reddy's 'old boss' N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"While Revanth Reddy, as Chief Minister, is carrying the bags of those who wanted a united Andhra Pradesh and polishing their boots, we fought for Telangana for decades," KTR claimed.

