Congress leaders must thank CM Sarma for beef ban: Assam BJP chief

Guwahati, Dec 5 Assam BJP chief Bhabhesh Kalita said on Thursday that the opposition leaders must credit the ruling party for banning the beef in the state.

“Rakibul Hussain brought up the beef issue during the election. He accused us of distributing beef to get votes. This accusation did not go well with the voters and Congress put up a very poor show in the Samaguri assembly by-election,” he told media persons.

He also asserted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quick to challenge the Congress on this false narrative.

“CM Sarma challenged the Congress leaders to give it in writing to impose a ban on the consumption of beef in public but they failed to do so. However, the Chief Minister discussed it at length in the cabinet meeting and announced the ban on consuming beef in public places across the state. Therefore, from now on, nobody can use beef consumption as an issue in the election,” Kalita said.

On Wednesday, Sarma chaired a Cabinet meeting through virtual mode from the national capital to make a key decision regarding the ban on the consumption of beef in Assam.

“We previously imposed a ban on the consumption of beef in an area within a five-kilometre radius of temples and other prayer places. However, now we have decided to extend this restriction and a total ban on consuming beef in public places in Assam is prohibited from today,” he said

He added that the restriction also includes serving beef in hotels, restaurants and at any other community festivals in the state.

“The defaulters will be punished as per the provision laid down under the law,” the Chief Minister added.

Sarma also took a swipe at the Congress party and said: “Some of the Congress leaders including the state president have spoken about banning beef consumption in the state. We already had a strict law regarding this; however, the matter was thoroughly discussed in today’s cabinet meeting and we have come up with a blanket ban on consuming beef in public places across the state.”

