Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Kharge slams Rahul Gandhi's disqualification order

New Delhi [India], March 24 : After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification of Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), party leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a dig at the order and said that he was stunned by the "rapidity" of the action and termed it as "politics with the gloves off".

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha (MP) from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, March 23.

This came after the Surat court on Thursday, sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, "I am stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy."

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told , "They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don't want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We'll continue to demand JPC, If needed we'll go to jail to save democracy."

While Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Ad Maha Mega Scam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti."

Rahul Gandhi made the "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark in April 2019, at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi was an MP from the seat of Wayanad in Kerala.

The criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi.

