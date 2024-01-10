Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Decline Ayodhya Invite for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha

Congress has rejected the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program on January 22. A statement has been issued by the party. It has been said that that the invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program has been respectfully rejected. No Congress leader including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will go to Ayodhya for this program.

The party issued a statement ending speculations over the Congress's stance on the issue of the Ram Temple event “Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain.

While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event,” the statement read.