Congress likely to wrest power from BRS in Telangana, predicts exit poll

Congress party is likely to wrest power from KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). According to the exit poll, BRS may win 31-47 seats, while Congress - 63-79. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may bag 2-4 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to win 5-7 constituencies.

The BRS is likely to win seat 12 seats Greater Hyderabad region represents 28 seats, projected the India TV-CNX exit poll. Congress may get 9 seats, while AIMIM's 6 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win just 1 seat in Greater Hyderabad region. In Telangana, the two major political parties are the Congress and BRS. The other two major parties in the state are AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Telangana has 119 seats in the Assembly and the majority mark is 60 seats. In the state, 19 seats are set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 12 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). With 88 seats won in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, the BRS (formerly TRS) formed the government led by K Chandrashekar Rao. 19 seats were won by the Congress.

Here are the key candidates in Telangana

1. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS) - Kamareddy and Gajwel

2. Etela Rajender (BJP) - Gajwel and Huzurabad

3. Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress) - Kodangal and Kamareddy

4. KT Rama Rao (BRS) - Sircilla

5. Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP) - Karimnagar

6. Madhu Yaskhi Goud (Congress) - Lal Bahadur Nagar

7. Sabitha Indra Reddy (BRS) - Maheshwaram

8. Mohammed Azharuddin (Congress) - Jubilee Hills

9. Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress) - Huzurnagar

10. Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (Congress) - Munugode

11. Dharmapuri Arvind (BJP) - Korutla

12. Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) - Chandrayangutta

constituencies in Telangana

1. Sirpur

2. Chennur

3. Bellampalli

4. Mancherial

5. Asifabad

6. Khanapur

7. Adilabad

8. Boath

9. Nirmal

10. Mudhole

11. Armur

12. Bodhan

13. Jukkal

14. Banswada

15. Yellareddy

16. Kamareddy

17. Nizamabad Urban

18. Nizamabad Rural

19. Balkonda

20. Koratla

21. Jagtial

22. Dharmapuri

23. Ramagundam

24. Manthani

25. Peddapalle

26. Karimnagar

27. Choppadandi

28. Vemulawada

29. Sircilla

30. Manakondur

31. Huzurabad

32. Husnabad

33. Siddipet

34. Medak

35. Narayankhed

36. Andole

37. Narsapur

38. Zahirabad

39. Sangareddy

40. Patancheru

41. Dubbak

42. Gajwel

43. Medchal

44. Malkajgiri

45. Quthbullapur

46. Kukatpally

47. Uppal

48. Ibrahimpatnam

49. Lal Bahadur Nagar

50. Maheshwaram

51. Rajendranagar

52. Serilingampally

53. Chevella

54. Pargi

55. Vikarabad

56. Tandur

57. Musheerabad

58. Malakpet

59. Amberpet

60. Khairatabad

61. Jubilee Hills

62. Sanath Nagar

63. Nampalli

64. Karwan

65. Goshamahal

66. Charminar

67. Chandrayangutta

68. Yakutpura

69. Bahadurpura

70. Secunderabad

71. Secunderabad Cantt

72. Kodangal

73. Narayanpet

74. Mahbubnagar

75. Jadcherla

76. Devarkadra

77. Makthal

78. Wanaparthy

79. Gadwal

80. Alampur

81. Nagarkurnool

82. Achampet

83. Kalwakurthy

84. Shadnagar

85. Kollapur

86. Devarakonda

87. Nagarjuna Sagar

88. Miryalguda

89. Huzurnagar

90. Kodad

91. Suryapet

92. Nalgonda

93. Munugode

94. Bhongir

95. Nakrekal

96. Thungathurthy

97. Alair

98. Jangaon

99. Ghanpur Station

100. Palakurthi

101. Dornakal

102. Mahabubabad

103. Narsampet

104. Parkal

105. Warangal West

106. Warangal East

107. Wardhanapet

108. Bhupalpalle

109. Mulug

110. Pinapaka

111. Yellandu

112. Khammam

113. Palair

114. Madhira

115. Wyra

116. Sathupalli

117. Kothagudem

118. Aswaraopeta

119. Bhadrachalam

What are exit polls?

An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps assess the support for political parties and their candidates. Apart from Telangana, exit polls for other states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—are also declared. As exit polls are just indications, they cannot be believed blindly. It is only the Telangana assembly poll results that will clarify who is going to form the government in the state.