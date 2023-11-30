Congress likely to wrest power from BRS in Telangana, predicts exit poll
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 30, 2023 06:37 PM 2023-11-30T18:37:16+5:30 2023-11-30T18:37:27+5:30
Congress party is likely to wrest power from KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). According to the exit poll, BRS ...
Congress party is likely to wrest power from KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). According to the exit poll, BRS may win 31-47 seats, while Congress - 63-79. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may bag 2-4 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to win 5-7 constituencies.
The BRS is likely to win seat 12 seats Greater Hyderabad region represents 28 seats, projected the India TV-CNX exit poll. Congress may get 9 seats, while AIMIM's 6 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win just 1 seat in Greater Hyderabad region. In Telangana, the two major political parties are the Congress and BRS. The other two major parties in the state are AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Telangana has 119 seats in the Assembly and the majority mark is 60 seats. In the state, 19 seats are set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 12 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). With 88 seats won in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, the BRS (formerly TRS) formed the government led by K Chandrashekar Rao. 19 seats were won by the Congress.
Here are the key candidates in Telangana
1. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS) - Kamareddy and Gajwel
2. Etela Rajender (BJP) - Gajwel and Huzurabad
3. Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress) - Kodangal and Kamareddy
4. KT Rama Rao (BRS) - Sircilla
5. Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP) - Karimnagar
6. Madhu Yaskhi Goud (Congress) - Lal Bahadur Nagar
7. Sabitha Indra Reddy (BRS) - Maheshwaram
8. Mohammed Azharuddin (Congress) - Jubilee Hills
9. Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress) - Huzurnagar
10. Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (Congress) - Munugode
11. Dharmapuri Arvind (BJP) - Korutla
12. Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) - Chandrayangutta
constituencies in Telangana
1. Sirpur
2. Chennur
3. Bellampalli
4. Mancherial
5. Asifabad
6. Khanapur
7. Adilabad
8. Boath
9. Nirmal
10. Mudhole
11. Armur
12. Bodhan
13. Jukkal
14. Banswada
15. Yellareddy
16. Kamareddy
17. Nizamabad Urban
18. Nizamabad Rural
19. Balkonda
20. Koratla
21. Jagtial
22. Dharmapuri
23. Ramagundam
24. Manthani
25. Peddapalle
26. Karimnagar
27. Choppadandi
28. Vemulawada
29. Sircilla
30. Manakondur
31. Huzurabad
32. Husnabad
33. Siddipet
34. Medak
35. Narayankhed
36. Andole
37. Narsapur
38. Zahirabad
39. Sangareddy
40. Patancheru
41. Dubbak
42. Gajwel
43. Medchal
44. Malkajgiri
45. Quthbullapur
46. Kukatpally
47. Uppal
48. Ibrahimpatnam
49. Lal Bahadur Nagar
50. Maheshwaram
51. Rajendranagar
52. Serilingampally
53. Chevella
54. Pargi
55. Vikarabad
56. Tandur
57. Musheerabad
58. Malakpet
59. Amberpet
60. Khairatabad
61. Jubilee Hills
62. Sanath Nagar
63. Nampalli
64. Karwan
65. Goshamahal
66. Charminar
67. Chandrayangutta
68. Yakutpura
69. Bahadurpura
70. Secunderabad
71. Secunderabad Cantt
72. Kodangal
73. Narayanpet
74. Mahbubnagar
75. Jadcherla
76. Devarkadra
77. Makthal
78. Wanaparthy
79. Gadwal
80. Alampur
81. Nagarkurnool
82. Achampet
83. Kalwakurthy
84. Shadnagar
85. Kollapur
86. Devarakonda
87. Nagarjuna Sagar
88. Miryalguda
89. Huzurnagar
90. Kodad
91. Suryapet
92. Nalgonda
93. Munugode
94. Bhongir
95. Nakrekal
96. Thungathurthy
97. Alair
98. Jangaon
99. Ghanpur Station
100. Palakurthi
101. Dornakal
102. Mahabubabad
103. Narsampet
104. Parkal
105. Warangal West
106. Warangal East
107. Wardhanapet
108. Bhupalpalle
109. Mulug
110. Pinapaka
111. Yellandu
112. Khammam
113. Palair
114. Madhira
115. Wyra
116. Sathupalli
117. Kothagudem
118. Aswaraopeta
119. Bhadrachalam
What are exit polls?
An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps assess the support for political parties and their candidates. Apart from Telangana, exit polls for other states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—are also declared. As exit polls are just indications, they cannot be believed blindly. It is only the Telangana assembly poll results that will clarify who is going to form the government in the state.Open in app