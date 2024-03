Congress Lok Sabha 2024 Candidates: Check Full List of 39 Names Here

The Congress party has unveiled its first list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, comprising 39 contenders across various states. The selection was finalized during a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee in New Delhi, chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi and general secretary KC Venugopal. Rahul Gandhi participated in the meeting virtually via Zoom.

The list spans constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura. Notably, the party will convene another meeting on March 11 to finalize candidates for the remaining states.

Check the full list of Congress candidates for Lok Sabha elections:

State Constituency Candidate Chhattisgarh Jangrir-Champa Shivkumar Dahariya Korba Jyotsana Mahant Rajnandgaon Bhupesh Baghel Durg Rajendra Sahu Raipur Vikas Upadhayay Mahasamund Tamrdhwaj Sahu Karnataka Bijapur HR Algur Haveri Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math Shivamogga Geetha Shivarajkumar Hassan Shreyas Patel Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda Mandya Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru) Bangalore Rural DK Suresh Kerala Kasaragod Rajmohan Unnithan Kannur K Sudhakaran Vadakara Shafi Parambil Wayanad Rahul Gandhi Kozhikode MK Raghavan Palakkad VK Sreekandan Alathur (SC) Ramya Haridas Thrissur K Muraleedharan Chalakudy Benny Behanan Ernakulam Hibi Eden Idukki Dean Kuriakose Alappuzha KC Venugopal Mavelikkara (SC) K Suresh Pathanamthitta Anto Antony Attingal Adoor Prakash Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor Lakshadweep Lakshadweep (ST) Mohd Hamdullaha Sayeed Meghalaya Shillong (ST) Vincent H Pala Tura (ST) Saleng A Sangma Nagaland Nagaland S Supongmeren Jamir Sikkim Sikkim Gopal Chettri Telangana Zahirabad Suresh Kumar Shetkar Nalgonda Raghuveer Kunduru Mahbubnagar Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy Mahabubabad (ST) Balram Naik Porika Tripura Tripura West Ashish Kumar Saha

