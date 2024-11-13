Congress manifesto nothing more than recycled version of BJP’s Sankalp Patra: Poonam Mahajan

Mumbai, Nov 13 BJP leader and former MP Poonam Mahajan, in an unsparing criticism of the Congress party on Wednesday said that the grand old party won’t be able to fool the public this time as they will call out its bluff in upcoming elections. She said that the Congress manifesto was nothing but a recycled version of BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ and also exuded confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will flounder while BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the Maharashtra elections.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Mahajan spoke on a multitude of issues, ranging from forthcoming Maharashtra polls, herself being denied ticket, MVA's prospects in upcoming polls and more including the murder of senior politician Baba Siddique.

Following is the full interview:

IANS: You did not receive a ticket to contest the elections this time. Are you disappointed?

Poonam Mahajan: No, I am not disappointed. I am not sure what transpired in 2024, but whatever the reason may be, it will eventually come to light. I do not feel sadness over this. As a dedicated worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), my commitment remains unchanged. I will continue to serve the party and perform my duties whatever is allotted to me. While we worked hard to strengthen our constituency in 2024 LS polls, certain missteps led to unsatisfactory results in Maharashtra. However, we are not disheartened. We will redouble our efforts and work towards reclaiming this seat for BJP in the forthcoming polls.

IANS: You won Lok Sabha elections, both in 2014 and 2019. Do you believe that if given the opportunity, you would have won this time also?

Poonam Mahajan: I do not dwell on such notions. Being a committed soldier of the BJP, we firmly believe that the party always comes before the individual. Countless dedicated workers strive tirelessly for the party’s success. My focus remains on the party’s welfare, not personal achievements. I am confident that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP will emerge victorious with a resounding majority.

IANS: Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Vs Mahayuti. Who will win this time?

Poonam Mahajan: I am confident that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in Maharashtra. If you look at the track record of the BJP in past elections, you will notice a consistently high strike rate, a testament to the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is led by Congress, a party deeply embroiled in corruption, and its political fortunes have sharply declined. The people of Maharashtra have understood the tactics of Congress, which has historically indulged in divisive politics. The people will not be fooled again.

IANS: What are your thoughts on the Congress manifesto for Maharashtra?

Poonam Mahajan: The Congress manifesto is nothing more than a recycled version of the BJP’s Sankalp Patra. It is a blatant copy-paste job, lacking any original ideas or vision. This is a long-standing pattern for the Congress. Their mindset seems to be that the people of Maharashtra can be easily duped. I want to make it clear that the people of Maharashtra are far from foolish. They will give a strong response to this by ensuring Congress’s defeat at the polls.

IANS. Do you think the Ladli Bahna Yojana will play a significant role for BJP in upcoming elections?

Poonam Mahajan: The Ladli Bahna Yojana is indeed an important factor in our electoral strategy. The BJP has been consistently working for the welfare of women and children for the past decade. Unlike the Congress, which promises financial relief and fails to deliver, we believe in tangible action. We have proven our commitment through sustained efforts, and the people of Maharashtra will recognise that.

IANS: Do you believe the Mahayuti alliance will win the forthcoming elections in Maharashtra?

Poonam Mahajan: We are fully prepared for the upcoming elections, and I am confident that the people of Maharashtra will support us. Our focus has always been on serving the people and working for their betterment. I want to assure you that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in Maharashtra.

IANS: What is your reaction to the use of derogatory terms like ‘Maal’ for women leaders like Shaina NC?

Poonam Mahajan: This is an unfortunate development in Maharashtra’s politics. I strongly urge all political leaders, regardless of party affiliation—whether from Congress, BJP, or any other party—to refrain from disrespecting women in their speeches. Such remarks are deeply hurtful and have no place in civil discourse. We must uphold the dignity of women in all aspects of life, including politics.

IANS: Nana Patole recently made a remark and compared the BJP to a dog. What is your opinion on that statement?

Poonam Mahajan: I have not heard the specific remark, but I can say that we are loyal servants of the people of Maharashtra. Such comments, if they indeed carry a negative tone towards any leader, are inappropriate and uncalled for. The Election Commission of India should investigate the matter thoroughly, as it is essential to maintain a level of decency and respect in public discourse.

IANS: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recently stated that leaders who wear the ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron) should leave politics. What is your response to this?

Poonam Mahajan: I have great respect for Mallikarjun Kharge, particularly for his experience and seniority. However, I must say that the ‘Bhagwa’ colour is an integral part of our national heritage. It is emblazoned on our flags, symbolising our commitment to unity, spirituality, and nationalism. To suggest that anyone who identifies with the colour should leave politics is both disrespectful and undemocratic.

IANS: What are your thoughts on PM Modi's slogan ‘Ek rahenge, toh safe rahenge’ (We will be safe if we remain united)?

Poonam Mahajan: PM Modi’s message is absolutely correct. Unity is our strength, and it is only by staying united that we can overcome the challenges posed by forces that seek to divide us. There are many anti-India elements trying to sow discord among our people, and it is crucial that we stand together to safeguard the unity and integrity of our nation.

IANS: Do you believe there was any political angle or conspiracy behind murders of Baba Siddique or your father Pramod Mahajan?

Poonam Mahajan: I do not wish to politicise these tragic events. The investigations are ongoing, and I trust that the authorities will uncover the truth behind the incidents. I will raise the matter of Baba Siddique's murder and my father with with the Union Home Ministry. I am sure the case is being given due attention. However, I firmly believe that we should avoid making any political conclusions until all facts are laid bare.

IANS: Have you ever considered leaving the BJP or thought of joining the Shiv Sena?

Poonam Mahajan: I am Poonam Pramod Mahajan, and the BJP is my family. I see the party as my mother and I will dedicate my entire life in serving it. Whether I am given a seat to contest or not, does not matter. My loyalty to the party is unwavering. I will always strive to contribute my efforts to the party's cause, whatever the circumstances be.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor