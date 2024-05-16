Congress Minister's son-in-law flags repeated attacks on women in K’taka

Hubballi (Karnataka), May 16 Following the brutal murders of MCA student Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambigara in Karnataka's Hubballi, pressure is mounting on the Congress government from its own leaders to take action against senior police officers for failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Rajath Ullagadaddi Math, a Congress leader and the son-in-law of Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, urged Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday to act in this regard at the earliest.

“Following the murder of Neha Hiremath, parents are concerned and panicked. They fear sending their daughters to college and work. The repeated crimes against women and the ghastly murders in Hubballi have worsened the situation and instilled more fear in women and children of the state,” Rajath said.

“The police have failed to maintain law and order in Hubballi. An efficient and stern police officer is urgently needed for the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate,” he added.

The Congress leader also said the crime rate is on the rise in Hubballi city, and due to the failure of the police, the government is earning a bad name.

The higher-ups in the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate must be transferred, and the law and order system must be restored, he said.

“The police have completely failed to contain the rowdy and anti-social elements. Efficient and strong police officers are needed for the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad,” Rajath said.

Earlier, Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath -- the father of Neha who was stabbed to death last month in Hubballi -- had criticised Home Minister G. Parameshwara after a 20-year-old girl named Anjali Ambigera was killed at her residence by a jilted lover on Wednesday.

After visiting Anjali's family members in Hubballi, he said: "I want to convey to the state government that Minister for Home G. Parameshwara has proved a failure. If you (Parameshwara) are not capable, you better resign and go home. If you can't transfer Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, large-scale protests will follow."

