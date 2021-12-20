Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das pledges to support BJP-led Assam government, Chief Minister hails decision

Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das pledged to support the Assam government politically, and the move was welcomed by BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Das, however, has not joined the BJP yet.

"Moved by PM Narendra Modi's vision of development, MLA of Raha of Congress, Sri Sashi Kanta Das has pledged his commitment to support Assam government politically. This is exemplary and will strengthen governance. I and BJP Assam President Bhabesh Kalita hail this decision," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Das also addressed the reporters after meeting the Chief Minister. He said, "I met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over certain development projects related to his constituency and am still a member of the Congress.

Das added, "Meeting the Chief Minister of the state does not mean I will join the BJP. I met him because I want development in my constituency."

He added that just because he was from the opposition no rule bars him from meeting the CM.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor