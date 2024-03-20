Congress MP from Assam who quit party on March 15 withdraws resignation

New Delhi/Guwahati, March 20 Member of Parliament from Assam's Barpeta constituency Abdul Khaleque, who quit the Congress on March 15, withdrew his resignation on Wednesday after holding a meeting with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

After meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, the Barpeta MP wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, underlining his decision to take back the resignation.

In the letter, Khaleque wrote: "I wish to state that I had tendered my resignation on March 15 due to non-redressal of my grievances/ issues by the Assam unit Congress president and in-charge of the state. But I am glad that the central leadership of the party reached out to me because of which I could have a fruitful discussion with (Congress General Secretary-Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and later had the blessings of Sonia Gandhi ji."

Earlier, Khaleque criticised Assam unit Congress chief Bhupen Borah and party in-charge in the state Jitendra Singh while announcing his decision to leave the party.

He had also claimed that the Congress had been disconnected from the people's issues in Assam.

However, in a changed situation, the Lok Sabha MP stressed on strengthening the Congress.

"Strengthening Congress is the need of the hour, hence I withdraw my resignation and wish to work under your and Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Kindly accept the same," Khaleque mentioned in his letter addressed to Kharge.

