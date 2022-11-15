Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says Bharat Jodo Yatra's impact to be felt in 2024 Loksabha polls, not in assembly polls

The impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be felt in the next paraliamentary elections in 2024 not in assembly elections, the party general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

Talking to the media here today, Jairam Ramesh said that the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra, if any, would be felt in 2024 elections, and not in assembly elections of various states including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. You will ask, what will be its impact in Gujarat or Himachal polls. It won't have any, he said.

The Yatra will promote togetherness, it has united our party. Its impact, if any, will be felt in 2024 elections, he added. The Congress leader said a grand public meeting would be held at Shegaon in Maharashtra's Buldhana district during the yatra on November 18. Rahul Gandhi who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra will be the chief guest in the rally, he added.

In reply to a question, he said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Udhav Thackeray's faction leaders are already participating in the Bharat Jodo yatra. NCP and Shiv Sena Udhav Thackeray faction are partners with the Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, he said.