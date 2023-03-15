Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Adani issue

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Congress MP Mckam Tagore on Wednesday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "government's failure in constituting a joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)" to investigate the Ad Group matter.

"To discuss the government's failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of fraud, corruption and financial mismanagement of the Ad Group and further the Government's questionable role in promoting the business interest of the Ad group, including through delayed investigation of illegal coal mine allocations, negotiations with foreign countries for big-ticket projects etc," the notice stated

It also said, "The house should come forward to discuss the matter keeping aside other routine business and should constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate further in this matter."

The Congress MP further said in the notice, "The House should also direct the Hon'ble Prime Minister to disclose the actual loss of public money to the nation through this House."

A report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Ad Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock mpulation and accounting fraud, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor