Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS over issue of "freedom of speech"

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Congress MP Msh Tewari on Tuesday gave an Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the matter concerning the issue of "freedom of speech" in Parliament.

The notice said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely".

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution", the notice added.

"Article 105 of the Constitution of India deals with the powers and privileges of the Houses of Parliament and of the 'members and committees thereof. Article 105(1) categorically lays down that ".there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament, subject, of course, to the Constitutional text and rules made by Parliament itself. A necessary corollary of Article 105(1) is that such Rules must facilitate the specific right of expression granted to members of Parliament. It is this

unfettered right to free expression in Parliament which forms the bedrock of democratic discussion and deliberation," the notice further added.

The Adjournment motion notice further read, "Off late, there have been public discussions involving eminent constitutional functionaries about the contours of the right to free expression of Members of Parliament guaranteed under the Constitution. These discussions have centred on the 'question of what should be permissible speech. Prima facie, such enquiries militate against the right to freedom of speech of members of Parliament which is expressly protected by the Constitutional text. This issue is, therefore, central to the functioning of parliamentary democracy in the country."

"Under these circumstances, I request that the business of the House be adjourned to discuss this matter concerning the issue of freedom of speech in Parliament" added the notice.

Earlier on Friday also, Msh Tewari gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to have a discussion on the "essence, substance and spirit" of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution.

