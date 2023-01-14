Congress MP Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published: January 14, 2023 09:55 AM

Congress MP Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh on Saturday died of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace.”

The yatra has been stopped and Rahul Gandhi has gone to the hospital. Gandhi-led yatra resumed from Ladhowal here Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.

The foot march took a break on Friday in the wake of Lohri festival. The Punjab leg of the foot march had begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

 

 

Tags : Santokh Singh Bharat jodo yatra