Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Manickam Tagore move adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 16 : Congress MP Msh Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to have a discussion on "the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of the Constitution".

While Congress MP Mckam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice over the Ad issue.

On Thursday, Parliament has been adjourned till 2 PM as both the houses faced disruptions for the fourth consecutive day with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Ad-Hindenburg row and the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

On Wednesday also, Parliament faced disruptions for the third successive day.

The second half of the budget session began on Monday and has been marked by disruptions and ruckus over the last three days. BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of maligning India's institutions on foreign soil.

