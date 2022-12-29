Congress mukt Bharat not possible: Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, during his visit to the Congress office in Pune on the party's foundation day celebrations, said, "Congress mukt Bharat is not possible" as no one can ignore the ideology and contribution of the party.

"This place has witnessed several historical moments. Amost all veterans of congress Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi have visited this place. Earlier, the Pune Congress office was the head office of the state," Pawar said while addressing Congress workers at the premises of Congress Bhawan.

He added that the contribution and history of the Congress cannoit be ignored.

"Some people say that we will make Congress mukt Bharat (congress free India) but it is not possible to make Bharat Congress mukt. In fact, if we want to take India forward we have to take congress forward, one cannot ignore the ideology of the Congress. We cannot forget the contribution and history of congress," he said.

The NCP chief said that all the like-minded parties in Maharashtra and at the national level have decided to come together.

"I am sure we will get your support to face and defeat the ideology which says Congress Mukt Bharat," he added.

Pawar, who started his political career as a Congress worker from the Pune district, left it in 1999 and formed his own party. However, later he forged an alliance with the Congress.

The Indian National Congress (INC), India's largest opposition party, marked its 138th foundation day on December 28.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attend a huge rally in Somaiya Ground, Mumbai. INC leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar, Nana Patole, KC Venugopal Ashok Chavan and Imran Pratapgarhi were also present on the occasion.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College.

Its founder General Secretary was AO Hume and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made the President.

( With inputs from ANI )

