Congress never thought of developing Assam: Pijush Hazarika

Guwahati, Sep 30 Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika attacked Congress on Monday, claiming that the opposition party had never thought of boosting entrepreneurship in the state when they were in power.

“It is only Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who for the first time thought about making youths of the state entrepreneurs. Congress leaders never thought about uplifting Assam to the national stage. The Atmanirbhar Assam initiative is a very good scheme where the state government is providing Rs 2 to 5 lakhs to lift entrepreneurship in the state,” the minister said while launching a flagship scheme of Chief Minister Atmanirbhar Assam initiative where more than 25,000 youths were awarded financial assistance for starting their own business ventures.

He also referred to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s criticism of Assam getting a semiconductor manufacturing unit.

“Priyank Kharge’s statement reflects the mindset of the whole Congress as his father, Mallikarjun Kharge holds the chair of the national president of the opposition party. They have never loved the people of Assam else the Congress leaders could have taken initiatives for the development of the state,” the minister stated.

Notably, more than 25,000 youths were awarded the first instalment of Rs 75,000 as financial support. There were two categories of applicants — one with general qualifications and the other with professional qualifications having medical or engineering degrees.

“In the first category, 25,064 youths are given first tranche of Rs 75000 and another 174 youths who have a professional degree will be given the same amount in the first instalment. In the month of November, after a training program for the youths, the second tranche of Rs. 25,000 will be given to those selected youths,” the official said.

The state administration will later assess the progress of the business and then release the third tranche of financial support. The youths in the first category with general qualification will get Rs 1,00,000 in the third instalment while professional degree holders will receive Rs 4 lakhs, the official mentioned.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor